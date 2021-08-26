Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $42.06

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $40.53. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 201 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

