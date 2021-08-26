CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

