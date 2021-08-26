Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,117.03

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $109,117.03 and approximately $118,746.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00394182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001475 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01029835 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

