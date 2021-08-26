Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.