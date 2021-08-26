Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.26. 1,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.