Citigroup Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

