Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

