Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 3,013,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

