Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,377 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.87. The stock had a trading volume of 503,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,286. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,118 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

