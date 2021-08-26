Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $552.77. 761,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

