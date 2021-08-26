Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 6,059 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.72. 9,092,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. The firm has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.