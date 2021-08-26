Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 26,207 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.47. 382,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,757. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.