Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clean Harbors by 165.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

