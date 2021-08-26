Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clean Harbors by 165.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
