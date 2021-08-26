Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568,893. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

