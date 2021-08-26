Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.60. 30,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,829 shares of company stock worth $4,908,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

