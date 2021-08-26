Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,890 shares of company stock worth $625,212. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

