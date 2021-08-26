CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s second-quarter earnings beat the estimate. It is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable it to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, high costs due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.05 on Monday. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 398,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNA Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

