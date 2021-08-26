Collateral Pay Trading Up 0.7% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $861,661.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,135.27 or 0.99913772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.44 or 0.01024763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.78 or 0.06672423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,231,028 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

