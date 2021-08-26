CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $3.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $6.51 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $4.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLGN opened at $17.51 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $99.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.