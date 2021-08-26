Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 147.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 248,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.