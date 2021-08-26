Comparing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 167.05, suggesting that its share price is 16,605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Capstone Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 6.11 $145.52 million $1.30 45.42 Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.88 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacira BioSciences and Capstone Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 3 8 0 2.73 Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Capstone Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 34.60% 14.35% 7.14% Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Capstone Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

