Compound Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $147.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $405.83 or 0.00866620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,490,374 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

