Connect Biopharma (CNTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNTB opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

