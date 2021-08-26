Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

