Contrasting NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

4.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuroMetrix and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 7.94 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 283.52 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -8.11

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.