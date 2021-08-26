Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $12.59 on Thursday, hitting $698.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $691.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.