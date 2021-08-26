Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,580 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of MOGO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 31,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,891. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.14 and a beta of 2.92.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

