Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.37. 27,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

