CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 250.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

CRMD stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

