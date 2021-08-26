Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 3%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). 31,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.20.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.