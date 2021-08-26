Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 683,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,789,336 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $8.23.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.