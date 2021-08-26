CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CPP stock opened at GBX 451 ($5.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.79 million and a PE ratio of -23.42. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

