Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.99 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.