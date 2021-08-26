Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $175,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,984 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57.

