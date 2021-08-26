Creative Planning Has $1.72 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,721,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $209.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $210.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

