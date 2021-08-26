Creative Planning Has $622.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,603,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $622,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 411,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

