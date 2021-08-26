Creative Planning Has $97.51 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $97,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,361 shares of company stock valued at $42,059,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,924. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

