Creative Planning Sells 49,184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,788,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

