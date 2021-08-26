Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $587.20

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $587.20 and last traded at $584.85, with a volume of 4461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $571.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.95. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

