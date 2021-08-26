Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $31.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.