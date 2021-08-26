Credit Suisse Group Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $146.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

