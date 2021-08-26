Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.32 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $376,942.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

