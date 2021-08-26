CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down to $13.53

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.25. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $671.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

