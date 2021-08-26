Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $39.07 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,817.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.66 or 0.00987798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00758885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

