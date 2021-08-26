Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

