Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

