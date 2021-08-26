Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 5.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.21. 869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,107 over the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.