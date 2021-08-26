Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 383,208 shares of company stock worth $34,766,027 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. 547,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,237,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.