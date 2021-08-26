CX Institutional Buys 1,880 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

PBW opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $138.60.

