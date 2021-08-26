CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

